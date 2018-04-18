<
18.04.2018 01:00:00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Results

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited first-quarter 2018 financial results after 6 a.m. Central time (7 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Brian Turcotte as they provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.616.4707 (or international participants, +1.303.223.4371). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until May 31, 2018. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21887975 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21887975). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner’s dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com. ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League Baseball™.

