<
01.08.2018 23:56:00

ServiceMaster Appoints American Home Shield General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in Preparation for Spin

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named Jeffrey A. Fiarman as the senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of American Home Shield. Fiarman is expected to join American Home Shield later this month in preparation for the spinoff of the business late in the third-quarter.

"We are making great progress with our spin efforts and this announcement is another important step,” said Nik Varty, chief executive officer of ServiceMaster. "Incredible talent is what sets us apart and Rex and his team continue to demonstrate great leadership.”

"Jeff has an excellent track record of business development and innovation leadership,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer of American Home Shield. "He is an experienced general counsel, whose breadth of legal expertise and managerial experience is a perfect fit for our growth-focused, entrepreneurial company.”

Previously, Fiarman served as general counsel for Wedgewood Pharmacy, the leading provider of customized veterinary medications in the United States. Prior to joining Wedgewood, he advised startup companies and entrepreneurs on consumer technology business ventures. Fiarman also served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of NASDAQ-traded IDEXX Laboratories, where he over oversaw the company’s global legal, compliance, business development, regulatory and quality assurance functions.

Prior to IDEXX, Fiarman served in several leadership roles with Weight Watchers International, the world’s leading provider of weight management services, including seven years as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary where he provided oversight for a broad range of legal, regulatory, intellectual property and risk management functions. Fiarman also served as a founding member of the WeightWatchers.com management team.

Fiarman began his career as an attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., specializing in corporate and tax law. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

