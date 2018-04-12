<
12.04.2018 22:30:00

Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

4G chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and is available on the Company’s website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Financial Information and SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company’s complete 2017 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans’ headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

  • online at www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Contact Investor Relations
  • via phone by calling +33.1.70.72.16.00 or by sending an email request to IR@sequans.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamliteLTE™, optimized for IoT and M2M devices and StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home and portable router devices. The company is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

14.02.18 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
05.10.17 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy The Benchmark Company
05.10.17 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy Needham & Company, LLC
22.05.17 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy The Benchmark Company
25.04.17 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy The Benchmark Company

Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)

