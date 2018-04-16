16.04.2018 04:53:46

Sensex, Nifty To Open On Cautious Note As Syria Concerns Linger

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday as geopolitical concerns linger and focus gradually shifts to corporate earnings.

The U.S. dollar traded higher amid expectations that weekend missile strikes against Syria by the United States, France and Britain may be a one-off event.

U.S President Donald Trump tweeted "Mission Accomplished" on Saturday, implying that there will not be another strike soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would result in world chaos, as Washington prepared to impose new sanctions against Russia to punish it for enabling the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in its civil war.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher as investors shrugged off Syria strikes and awaited Chinese GDP data, Japanese inflation figures and a host of speeches by Federal Reserve officials for direction.

U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday as fears of a trade far, concerns about higher interest rates and downbeat consumer sentiment data overshadowed encouraging earnings reports from financial giants JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slid around half a percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent.

European markets pared early gains to end slightly higher on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on developments in Syria and the trade spat between the U.S. and China.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up around 0.1 percent.

Closer home, investors await earnings reports from IndusInd Bank, Mindtree and Tata Consultancy Services after Infosys' results came in line with expectations.

On the data front, India's exports rose 9.8 percent during 2017-18, the highest growth rate in six years, but the merchandise trade deficit widened by 44 percent because of a 20 percent surge in imports due to higher commodity prices, latest data released by the commerce ministry showed.

The government will unveil wholesale inflation data later today.

Der Schweizer Markt zeigte sich am Freitag kaum bewegt.
Der Schweizer Markt zeigte sich am Freitag kaum bewegt.

