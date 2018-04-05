Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Trade Fears Ease; RBI Meeting Eyed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday, mirroring firm cues from Wall Street and Asia. That said, all eyes are now on the RBI policy decision due later in the day, with many economists expecting the central bank to keep the repo unchanged at 6.00 percent, its lowest level since November 2010, despite increased risks to inflation.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei index rallying as much as 1.6 percent as trade fears eased and the yen weakened on improved risk appetite.

Recently appointed White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump's strident approach could be a tactic to get China to negotiate on trade practices. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for holidays.

U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to end sharply higher overnight amid bets that a full-blown trade war between the world's two biggest economies can be averted despite the tit-for-tat tariff threats.

On the data front, reports on private sector job growth and services sector activity painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent.

European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note after China hit back against U.S. tariffs on its products and data on Eurozone inflation and unemployment signaled the economic recovery is gaining pace.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end down more than 1 percent on Wednesday amid persisting worries about global trade war. The rupee ended down 0.21 percent at 65.15 per dollar.