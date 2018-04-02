Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Amid ICICI Loan Row

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are set to open a tad lower on Monday as traders return to their desks after a four-day long holiday weekend.

Investors look ahead to the RBI policy meeting on April 4-5, although the central bank is unlikely to raise rates despite increased risks to inflation posed by rising oil prices and a hike in minimum support price (MSP) announced in the Budget 2018.

Global cues, developments surrounding the on-going ICICI Bank crisis, manufacturing and service sector PMI numbers and monthly auto sales figures may also sway investor sentiment as the week progresses.

The CBI has decided to examine ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over the Rs 3,250 crore loan sanctioned to the Videocon Group in 2012, notwithstanding a clean chit given by the bank board.

Meanwhile, the e-way (electronic way) bill system under GST (Goods and Services Tax) for inter-state movement of goods has come into force from April 1, with over 1.7 lakh electronic invoices expected to have generated on the first day of the rollout aimed at curbing tax evasion by traders and transporters.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent last week as trade-war worries eased and the government said it would borrow less in the first half of the financial year. The rupee fell by 17 paise to close at 65.18 against the dollar last week as FIIs remained net sellers.

Asian stocks are modestly higher this morning despite manufacturing data out of China painting a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy and China imposing tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports starting Monday.

While official data pointed to accelerating growth in manufacturing activity in March, the Caixin survey revealed that China's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in four months in the month.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed that Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence worsened slightly in March from three months ago.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand are closed for the Easter holiday. U.S. and European markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday holiday.