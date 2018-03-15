Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 05:48:21

Sensex Down Marginally After Stock Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market is trading lower Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues.

The U.S. market closed weak overnight on rumors that the Fed might hike interest rate next week and on concerns over the impact of the likely imposition of levy of tariffs on Chinese imports. Most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region are exhibiting weakness.

The BSE benchmark Sensex is down 43.77 points or 0.13% at 33,791.97, after declining to a low of 33,769.26. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange is down 17.05 points or 0.16% at 10,393.85.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had declined 21.04 points or 0.06% to settle at 33,835.74, while the Nifty50 ended down 15.95 points or 0.15% at 10,410.90.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Pharmaceutical stocks are finding some support. Power, realty, capital goods, information technology and metal stocks are exhibiting a mixed trend.

Wipro is up nearly 2.5% after the company signed an agreement with Trintech to deliver digital solutions that help simplify and automate business finance functions at enterprises.

Havells India is gaining 1.5% after the company struck a deal with Hyndai Electric & Energy Systems Co. for manufacturing of magnetic contactor.

Indian Oil Corporation is declining 3.6%; BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are lower by 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Reliance Industries, ONGC, and Oil India are also weak.

Healthcare stocks Divi's Laboratories, Wockhardt Pharma, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are up 1.5% - 3%.

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat zur Wochenmitte Verluste verzeichnet.

