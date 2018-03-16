Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 05:20:12

Sensex Down 133 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 10,316

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Friday as a slew of factors such as concerns over the U.S. investigation into the Trump Organization, a deepening scandal in Japan and rising political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia sent investors into defensive mode.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 133 points or 0.40 percent at 33,552 while the broader Nifty index was down 44 points or 0.43 percent at 10,316.

Mining and metal stocks were trading mixed as the Supreme Court order on closure of Goa mines comes into effect.

Bharti Airtel was little changed after telecom regulator Trai sought its reply over complaints of discriminatory pricing.

Wipro edged down marginally after picking up a minority stake in U.S.-based artificial intelligence startup Avaamo Inc.

InterGlobe Aviation was also subdued after IndiGo and GoAir cancelled more than 600 flights this month, citing engine malfunction.

Infosys shed 0.7 percent on news that it would open its next technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut.

Religare Enterprises fell over 1 percent after Edelweiss called off a deal with the company.

