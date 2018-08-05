Segway and Ninebot is launching newly designed self-balancing Segway shoes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Drift W1 is the first offering in Segway's new, exciting product category, e-Skates. With two years of research and development behind them, these new e-Skates are poised to be the next highly sought-after consumer product from Segway. The Drift W1 e-Skates are able to reach a top speed of about 7.5 MPH and offer up to 45 minutes of uninterrupted riding time. Lightweight and extremely portable, the Drift W1 e-Skates are perfect for the young generation who dare to stand out and create new trends. The Drift W1 has an MSRP of $399 and is available for presale, with a $99 deposit at http://www.segway.com.

The Ninebot Gokart Kit is a unique accessory for the miniPRO260 or miniPRO320. Users attach to the kit their miniPRO which act as the rear wheels and drivetrain for the Gokart. The Gokart Kit offers three driving modes: novice, normal and sports, with each corresponding to a different driving speed. The Ninebot Gokart Kit has a top speed of 15 MPH, a typical range of 9 miles and a maximum payload of 220 lbs. It can be adjusted to lengths from 51 to 75 inches, suiting the needs of most riders. In keeping with Segway's overall focus on safety, it offers dual braking (electronic and mechanical), as well as speed management and alerts via the mobile app. The Gokart has a strong battery, simple operation, and is suitable for a wide range of people. You can order in advance your Ninebot Gokart Kit at http://www.segway.com. When released, the kit will have an MSRP of $599.

These new additions to Segway's ever-growing consumer product lines are further evidence of Segway's focus on smart life and travel. The company continues to be at the forefront of intelligent technology research and development and this new product release is a perfect example of its pursuit of improving transportation technology products.

July 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Segway Inc. (Segway), the world's leading provider of electric personal transportation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Ninebot), launched two new products at a press event held in Los Angeles, CA: the Segway Drift W1 and the Ninebot Gokart Kit.

About Segway

Segway is moving toward a brand new and exciting direction. For years, you've known us as the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. After strategically merging with Ninebot, we reevaluated our product lines, as well as target markets, and made some bold changes. We're now also applying our world-renowned intellectual property to consumer products, with a sharp focus on intelligent transportation as a new lifestyle and on recreational riders, and we are not looking back. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

