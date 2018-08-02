<
02.08.2018 08:42:00

Sectra Signs New Enterprise-wide PACS Contract With Academic Health System

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT  , Aug 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging PACS throughout Stanford Health Care (SHC) and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital to support clinical and research imaging needs of the organization. The Sectra solution – integrated with Epic Radiant – will ensure business continuity, high system availability, and scalability for future growth.

In addition to Sectra PACS for all diagnostic radiology, the multi-year agreement will include advanced visualization tools, teaching file software, Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, 2D and 3D orthopaedic templating tools, business analytics and a universal viewer. Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, an academic health system that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.

"On behalf of the 700 employees at Sectra, we are delighted to work with a prestigious institution such as Stanford Health Care. We look forward to exceeding their expectations and collaborating on future research endeavors," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra PACS is optimized for high production environments and designed to shorten report turnaround times, enhance result distribution workflows, and improve communication between radiology and referring departments. For five continuous years in the US, Sectra PACS has won the customer satisfaction award 'Best in KLAS' for large hospitals.

About Sectra

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an Enterprise Image Management solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a fifth consecutive year at http://www.sectra.com/medical/.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
CEO and President Sectra AB
+46 (0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh
Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions
+46 (0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-signs-new-enterprise-wide-pacs-contract-with-academic-health-system,c2584718

The following files are available for download:

