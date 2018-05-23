<
23.05.2018 07:00:39

SeaBird Exploration: 2D survey in North West Europe

23 May 2018, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that the company has signed an agreement to supply one 2D vessel for an upcoming survey in North West Europe during this coming summer season. The project is due to commence early Q3-2018 and will run for approximately one month. The company will be using the Harrier Explorer for the work.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Christophe Debouvry
CEO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402705

or

Nils Haugestad
CFO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402717


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SeaBird Exploration Plc via Globenewswire

