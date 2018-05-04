<
04.05.2018 08:00:59

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today

The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.75 per share as from today, 4 May 2018.

SCHIBSTED ASA
Oslo, 4 May 2016
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

