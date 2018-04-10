<
10.04.2018 21:20:35

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Notice of Schibsted ASA's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2018 is enclosed. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Aksersgata 55, Oslo, on Thursday 3 May 2018 at 10:30 AM CET. The notice is distributed to all shareholders.

All relevant documents can be found on the company's webpages on http://www.schibsted.com/General-Meeting/

Oslo, 10 April 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

Schibsted ASA 25.92 -2.23% Schibsted ASA

