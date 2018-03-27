<
27.03.2018 07:00:19

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has granted 86,210 B-shares to key employees in connection with the long-term incentive programs at a price of NOK 196.60 per B-share (the closing price 21 March 2018).

The transaction is mainly related to the second transfer of the 5-year Senior Executive Plan 2015 for the Senior Executive Team (LTI-SEP 2015) and the Key Contributor Plan under the Long Term Incentive programs for 2015, 2016 and 2017 (LTI-KCP).

Please find attached overview of the number of shares granted to primary insiders, including their total holding of shares after the transfer.

For more information on the long term incentive programs please refer to the Statement of Executive Compensation in the Annual Report.

After the transfer, Schibsted ASA holds 254,910 treasury A-shares and 111,979 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 27 March 2017
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

