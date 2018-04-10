|
10.04.2018 21:20:33
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual report 2017 published
Schibsted ASA's annual report for 2017 is attached to this release.
Shareholders who request a printed version of the annual report and other general meeting documents may order this by e-mail or by calling the Schibsted Media Group head office.
Please note that Schibsted publishes the annual report in English only. Schibsted is granted an exemption by the Directorate of Taxes from requirements in Section 3-4 of the Accounting Act regarding use of the Norwegian language when preparing the annual report and the annual financial statements.
Contact persons:
Nathalie Kåvin, Director of Communications, mobile: +47 934 01 363
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +47 415 08 733
Oslo, 10 April 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Head of Investor Relations
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire
