27.04.2018 18:42:40
Sberbank and Yandex Completed Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture
Sberbank (SBER)
At closing, the company is valued at 60 billion rubles (approximately $1.0 bln). The two partners will own equal stakes in the company. Sberbank invested 30 billion rubles (approximately $500 mln) in the new joint venture. Ten percent of the company's shares will be reserved for future equity awards for management and employees of Yandex.Market. Maxim Grishakov, Chief Executive Officer of Yandex.Market, will head the new joint venture. He will join the board of directors, which is outlined below:
-Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank
The new joint venture will focus on three areas. The first will be the creation of an online marketplace that offers consumers a wide range of products and provides merchants with leading order processing, logistics and delivery services. The marketplace will be responsible for processing orders, servicing clients, and organizing the logistics and delivery of goods. The second area will involve developing cross-border eCommerce. The company will also continue to enhance the Yandex.Market service as a price comparison and product selection platform.
Independent Directors:
Analysen zu Sberbank of Russiamehr Analysen
