Savosolar chosen to negotiate on a large turnkey delivery of solar thermal system in Denmark



Savosolar has won a tender concerning a turnkey delivery of a solar thermal system and Grenaa Varmevaerk A.m.b.a. has chosen Savosolar to negotiate on the delivery contract of the system.

The size of the solar thermal field of the system amounts to approximately 20,000m2 and the total value of the deal is approximately EUR 3 million. The project would be the biggest one in Savosolar's history so far both as to the value and the size. Winning the tender is a proof of the competitive edge of Savosolar's technology and the successful references. .



Both parties aim at concluding the negotiations as soon as possible so that the delivery would take place during the year 2018, with planned hand-over to Grenaa Varmevaerk in the beginning of 2019.

Savosolar Plc

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company's collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar's vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems - market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savosolar's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

