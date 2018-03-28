New CCO, Baholyodhin will oversee creative and brand direction of Thailand's leading full-service real estate developer

Baholyodhin shared Sansiri's vision of 'New Designs for Living in Asia' along with expert panel as part of Sansiri's inaugural Talk Series moderated by Monocle Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Tyler Brûlé at The Upper House on 26 March 2018

HONG KONG, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading full-service real estate developer, has appointed Thai creative director and designer, Ou Baholyodhin, as the company's first Chief Creative Officer. Baholyodhin is responsible for Sansiri's visual identity and customer experience, shaping the brand's overall look and feel, from design and development to marketing, media, branding and special projects.

Upon being appointed earlier this year, Ou Baholyodhin said, "My vision is for Sansiri to become a developer of intelligent properties that will shape the way people live in the future and to bring a new way of thinking into the real estate industry. As the Chief Creative Officer of one of Thailand's most prominent property developers, I aim to build upon Sansiri's forward thinking approach to the rapidly growing housing sector in a way that is human, sustainable and authentic."

Baholyodhin has already set up the Sansiri Creative Studio, a team of highly trained and sought out designers and content creators to oversee branding and property designs. The studio will also focus on personalization and customization, making each owner feel they have a truly bespoke home. "This new generation value experiences, so we want to involve them in the process of creating their perfect home and cultivate a truly unique home buying experience for our clients", explains Baholyodhin.

For his first public appearance outside of Thailand as Chief Creative Officer of Sansiri, Baholyodhin joined a panel of design experts in Hong Kong to inaugurate the new Sansiri Talks Series. The first talk, moderated by Tyler Brûlé, Editor in Chief and Chairman of Monocle Magazine, addressed 'New Designs for Living in Asia', how innovative design solutions are shaping the way the next generation will live, work and be entertained across the region.

The panel featured Dara Huang, Architect, Designer and Founder, Design Haus Liberty and Aric Chen, Lead Curator for Design and Architecture, M+ Museum and took place on 26 March 2018 at The Upper House. The invitation-only event took place during Art Basel Hong Kong, one of the most important weeks of the cultural calendar in the city of Hong Kong.

The Talk Series aims to position Sansiri beyond the traditional real estate landscape and builds the companies network within the Hong Kong creative community, its largest sales market outside of Thailand. The appointment of Baholyodhin and the launch of the Sansiri Talks Series are pioneering efforts, firsts in the region for a property developer, and innovative responses to the changing demands and tastes of a new generation of clients. The Sansiri Talk Series will travel and address a variety of lifestyle and living topics in key design cities around the globe, also capitalizing on its recent investments of 6 innovative international businesses that are reimagining the future of living, working and discovery.

#sansirifutureliving

www.sansiri.com

@sansiriplc

For further press information please contact:

Sansiri

Mark Kingpayom

+6681 905 8085

mark@sansiri.com

Camron PR

Adnan Abbasi

adnan.abbasi@camronpr.com

+44 (0)20 7420 1700

Kerry Lynch

kerry.lynch@camronpr.com

+44 (0)20 7420 1700

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180327/2089924-1

SOURCE Sansiri Public Company Limited