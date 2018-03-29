<
29.03.2018 08:00:32

Saniona AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2018

During March, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the convertible notes funding agreement that Saniona entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 29, 2017. As of March 29, 2018, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 22,057,335.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on March 29, 2018.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and treatment of pain. The company has a significant portfolio of potential drug candidates at pre-clinical and clinical stage. The research is focused on ion channels, which makes up a unique protein class that enables and controls the passage of charged ions across cell membranes. Saniona has ongoing collaboration agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BenevolentAI, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it has a research center of high international standard. Saniona is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap and has about 5,300 shareholders. The company's share is traded under the ticker SANION. Read more at www.saniona.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Saniona AB via Globenewswire

