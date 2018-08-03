Sandy Schwan Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Dallas, TX and Chicago, IL (8/03/18) — Sandy Schwan, Executive Coach and Managing Partner of Evolving Strategies LLC, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Sandy joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"I'm delighted that Forbes leadership selected me to be a member of the Forbes Coaches Council. My affiliation with Forbes began over thirty years ago when I was a teenager. As soon as my father's monthly Forbes Magazine would arrive, we would discuss the articles…while, of course, watching any Chicago sports team on television! I humbly welcome this deeper affiliation with Forbes as I contribute to supporting the Forbes brand as a long-time treasure for business leaders worldwide. Serving in a community of such talented coaches and well-respected leaders inspires me to be a valuable teammate to my Council peers and to be a better coach to my clients."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Sandy into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

Evolving Strategies LLC is a boutique consulting firm helping companies and people learn, lead and change. Evolving Strategies serves clients globally from its offices in Dallas, Texas and Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, contact Sandy at smschwan@evolvingstrategies.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes CoachesCouncil, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Media Contact:Sandra Schwan, Evolving Strategies LLC, 312-371-7263, smschwan@evolvingstrategies.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Evolving Strategies LLC