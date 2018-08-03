03.08.2018 22:20:00

Sandy Schwan Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Dallas, TX and Chicago, IL (8/03/18) — Sandy Schwan, Executive Coach and Managing Partner of Evolving Strategies LLC, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Sandy Schwan, Executive Coach and Managing Director, Evolving Strategies LLC

Sandy joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com. 

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"I'm delighted that Forbes leadership selected me to be a member of the Forbes Coaches Council. My affiliation with Forbes began over thirty years ago when I was a teenager. As soon as my father's monthly Forbes Magazine would arrive, we would discuss the articles…while, of course, watching any Chicago sports team on television! I humbly welcome this deeper affiliation with Forbes as I contribute to supporting the Forbes brand as a long-time treasure for business leaders worldwide. Serving in a community of such talented coaches and well-respected leaders inspires me to be a valuable teammate to my Council peers and to be a better coach to my clients."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Sandy into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

Evolving Strategies LLC is a boutique consulting firm helping companies and people learn, lead and change. Evolving Strategies serves clients globally from its offices in Dallas, Texas and Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, contact Sandy at smschwan@evolvingstrategies.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes CoachesCouncil, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Media Contact:Sandra Schwan, Evolving Strategies LLC, 312-371-7263, smschwan@evolvingstrategies.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Evolving Strategies LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:07
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08:43
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB