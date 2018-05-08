<
08.05.2018 02:14:05

SandRidge Energy Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):

-Earnings: -$40.89 million in Q1 vs. $50.81 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.18 in Q1 vs. $1.90 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.34 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysen zu SandRidge Energy Incmehr Analysen

21.06.17 SandRidge Energy Neutral Seaport Global Securities

SandRidge Energy Inc 15.04 4.82%

