SandRidge Energy Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):

-Earnings: -$40.89 million in Q1 vs. $50.81 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.18 in Q1 vs. $1.90 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.34 million or $0.15 per share for the period.