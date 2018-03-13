SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 13 March 2018 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Annual Report for 2017 at www.sampo.com/annualreport. The Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C Insurance, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life, the Environmental Report of If P&C and the CSR Report of Topdanmark are also available at the above mentioned address.

Sampo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at www.sampo.com/statement and its Remuneration Report 2017 at www.sampo.com/remunerationreport. The Remuneration Report 2017 is part of the Remuneration Statement, which is available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement.

The PDF files of Sampo's Annual Report 2017, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2017 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will issue a report on non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The report (Corporate Responsibility Report 2017) will be separate from the Board of Directors' Report and be published before the end of June 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

