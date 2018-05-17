Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Varma)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 May 2018 at 2:00 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Varma)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company decreased on 17 May 2018 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.01% shares



3.97% voting rights 4.01% shares



3.97% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 8.64% shares



8.57% voting rights 8.64% shares



8.57% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 22,248,420 shares



22,248,420 voting rights 4.01% shares



3.97% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 22,248,420 shares



22,248,420

voting rights



4.01% shares



3.97% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London stock exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

