17.05.2018 13:00:38
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Varma)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 May 2018 at 2:00 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Varma)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company decreased on 17 May 2018 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 4.01% shares
3.97% voting rights
| 4.01% shares
3.97% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
| 8.64% shares
8.57% voting rights
| 8.64% shares
8.57% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
| 22,248,420 shares
22,248,420 voting rights
| 4.01% shares
3.97% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| 22,248,420 shares
22,248,420
voting rights
|
| 4.01% shares
3.97% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
