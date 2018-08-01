<
01.08.2018 12:10:05

Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018 will be published on 8 August 2018

SAMPO PLC                    PRESS RELEASE            1 August 2018 at 1:10 pm


Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018 will be published on 8 August 2018

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2018 on 8 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Half-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Press conference

8 August at 12:30 pm Finnish time
GLO Hotel Kluuvi (Video Wall cabinet, 2nd floor), Kluuvikatu 4, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's January-June 2018 key figures. The presentation will be given in Finnish.

Analyst conference call

8 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9104, +1 646 828 8199, +46 (0)8 5033 6573, +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Confirmation Code: 007504

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

