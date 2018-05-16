<
16.05.2018 16:53:31

Sales of SP Group shares

A major investor wants to invest more in SP Group shares.


Therefore, below listed shareholders have sold SPG shares as follows:


Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is chairman of Schur Finance a/s) has sold 25,000 number of shares at a price of DKK 255, in total DKK 6,375,000.00.


Board Member Niels Kr. Agner has sold 10,000 number of shares at a price of DKK 255, in total DKK 2,550,000.00.


Chief Executive Officer has sold 16,000 number of shares at a price of DKK 255, in total DKK 4,080,000.00.


Gadplast ApS, related parties to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad (Frank Gad is the Managing Director in Gadplast ApS and Gadplast ApS is a subsidiary of Frank Gad ApS) has sold 9,000 number of shares at a price of DKK 255, in total DKK 2,295,000.00.




The transactions have taken place today, Wednesday 16 May, 2018.

Attachment

