19.05.2018 22:24:00

Saint-Augustin river - Beginning of the cargo transportation by barge

QUEBEC CITY, May 19, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société des traversiers du Québec wishes to inform the population that the cargo transportation service between the federal wharf of Pointe-à-la-Truite and the Saint-Augustin village begins today, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

 

SOURCE Société des traversiers du Québec

