07.04.2018 09:00:00

Sabal Insurance Group Shows Support for the Parkland Community and Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2018  Sabal Insurance Group is honored to offer their support to the Parkland community and those impacted by the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the Parkland shooting, visited Sabal this week on April 4th. Guttenberg tied orange ribbons on the sabal palms outside of the insurance group's offices to show support for the kids and young adults of Parkland.

Jaime's family, friends, and people all over the country are wearing orange ribbons as they support Jaime and all of the victims of the shooting.

In addition to Sabal's support for the Parkland victims, Sabal is participating in the 2018 March for Cancer, a 5K run/walk to support and raise awareness of cancer.

March for Cancer is the first in a series of events designed to raise awareness of cancer in general and take a step toward eliminating the disease for good. The 8th annual March for Cancer is Saturday, May 19th, at 7 a.m. at DC Alexander Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

March for Cancer is focused on providing funding and aid to programs targeting educational counseling as it pertains to the effects and expectations during treatment, as well as personal assistance programs providing home health care and transportation for those individuals directly affected by cancer.

All proceeds benefit the Memorial Cancer Institute and Memorial Foundation. To donate to the Sabal team's fundraising efforts, click here.

"These two efforts – support for Parkland and raising funds for cancer awareness – are the types of outreach that we at Sabal have always stressed as a participant in the larger South Florida community," said Cristina Iglesias, Sabal Insurance Group's Vice President of Client Services.

Founded in 2004 by Ian Norris, Sabal Insurance Group is an independent insurance broker, specializing in the development of innovative insurance solutions for both commercial and personal needs. Sabal Insurance group is devoted to reducing clients' insurance costs, while improving their insurance coverage. For more information, visit the Sabal Insurance group website where you can request a quote today.

SOURCE Sabal Insurance Group

