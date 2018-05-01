<
01.05.2018 10:31:45

SThree: Voting Rights and Capital

SThree (STHR)
SThree: Voting Rights and Capital

01-May-2018 / 09:31 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 May 2018

 

SThree plc

Voting Rights and Capital

 

 

At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 131,839,114 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 1,724,673 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 130,114,441.

 

Shareholders may use the above figure of 130,114,441 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: TEN
TIDM: STHR
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 5493
EQS News ID: 681155

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

