SThree: Voting Rights and Capital

01.05.2018 10:31:45
Voting Rights and Capital

1 May 2018
SThree plc
Voting Rights and Capital
At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 131,839,114 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 1,724,673 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 130,114,441.
Shareholders may use the above figure of 130,114,441 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 292 6892
