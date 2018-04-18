SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement:



Name: Löppönen, Jussi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj



LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20180418143922_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-04-13

Venue not applicable



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION



(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: NaN

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price



For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com





SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company’s long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) – one of the world’s most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.