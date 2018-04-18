|
18.04.2018 13:56:36
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Löppönen, Jussi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20180418143922_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-04-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: NaN
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security
SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company’s long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) – one of the world’s most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.
