<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 13:56:36

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Löppönen, Jussi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20180418143922_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-04-13
Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: NaN 

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


SSH Communications Security
SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company’s long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) – one of the world’s most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:15
DAX Future: Mittelfristige Resistance-Zone wackelt
08:41
SMI-Anleger agieren wieder mutiger
17.04.18
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zinswende in Europa rückt näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tectia Corporation Oyj 1.95 0.78% Tectia Corporation Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Tesla-Zulassungen in der Schweiz und Österreich im März rückläufig
Swiss-Re-Präsident erwartet massiven Prämieneinbruch bei Autoversicherungen
Sika mit Umsatzrekord im ersten Quartal - Aktien vom Handel ausgesetzt
Darum bewegt sich der Euro knapp unter 1,20 Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positive Vorgaben: SMI fester, DAX fällt auf Vortagesniveau zurück
Auch zur Wochenmitte geht es am heimischen Aktienmarkt weiter aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB