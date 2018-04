SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.: ATRUSH PRODUCTION UPDATE

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (OMX: SNM) reports that recent production in the Atrush field in Kurdistan has been negatively impacted by the accumulation of solids in the production facilities. Production for the first quarter 2018 averaged 23,600 bopd and production in March 2018 averaged 20,300 bopd.

During the last week, investigations have revealed a partial blockage of the heat exchanger by sediments. Sediment samples have been taken and will be analysed in the next weeks.

Production capacity through the facilities is currently limited to around 20,000 bopd. Production will be carefully monitored and if necessary adjusted to prevent further solids build up. Options to clean out the heat exchanger are currently being investigated, as well as chemical or mechanical solutions to prevent solid build up from reoccurring.

Chris Bruijnzeels, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented: "Although unexpected, these kind of production problems are not uncommon and I am confident that these issues will be resolved and that production capacity will be restored to 30,000 bopd in the near future.”

This is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, by the persons below at 2:30 p.m. Vancouver Time on April 3, 2018.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

