SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES Q1.2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$26.5 million in revenues from Atrush oil sales with strong operational cash flows.

$6.06 average lifting cost per barrel.

20,300 bopd average production. 2018 guidance revised to 23,000 - 28,000 bopd.

Significant additional well capacity demonstrated in testing of Chiya Khere-7 ("CK-7”) development well.

Atrush production expected to reach near plant capacity once CK-7 tied in.

25% increase in 2P reserves announced in February.

Company in an advanced state with plans to refinance bonds before maturity.

Chris Bruijnzeels, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented "This is the first quarter ShaMaran has posted a profit since Atrush began producing. Regular payments from the KRG and a higher than forecasted oil price contributed to robust operating cash flows. ShaMaran is now building up a healthy cash balance, which allows us to resume paying for our bond coupon interest with cash. Although production performance in the first quarter of 2018 was not as strong as expected, I think we are taking the right steps to resolve the recent production issues and with the positive CK-7 well test results, I expect improved production in the near future. ShaMaran is getting stronger by the day.”

Operations

In the first quarter of 2018 oil produced and exported from Atrush for sale to the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG”) was 2.1 million barrels resulting in average production of 23,600 barrels of oil per day ("bopd”) which was an increase over average daily production of 21,700 reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company’s entitlement share of first quarter exports was 518 thousand barrels which were sold at an average netback price 1 of $51.14 per barrel of oil which equates to revenues of $26.5 million for the quarter. The first quarter production entitlement exceeds the Company’s working interest production share mainly because of the exceptional redistribution of cost oil revenues from TAQA Atrush BV ("TAQA” and Operator of the Atrush Block) and General Exploration Partners, Inc. ("GEP” and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) under the Atrush Joint Operating Agreement ("Atrush JOA”). 2 Average lifting costs for the quarter were $6.06/bbl, which is below the Company’s $6.80/bbl guidance for 2018 provided on March 9, 2018.

of $51.14 per barrel of oil which equates to revenues of $26.5 million for the quarter. The first quarter production entitlement exceeds the Company’s working interest production share mainly because of the exceptional redistribution of cost oil revenues from TAQA Atrush BV ("TAQA” and Operator of the Atrush Block) and General Exploration Partners, Inc. ("GEP” and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) under the Atrush Joint Operating Agreement ("Atrush JOA”). Average lifting costs for the quarter were $6.06/bbl, which is below the Company’s $6.80/bbl guidance for 2018 provided on March 9, 2018. First quarter production was below the Company’s 2018 guidance range of 25,000 to 30,000 bopd. Production in March 2018 averaged 20,300 bopd. Investigations revealed a partial blockage of the heat exchanger by sediments. The production facilities were shut down for four days in April during which time the sediments were successfully removed. Sediment samples have been taken and are being analysed. In anticipation of the final sediment analysis, Atrush is currently producing at approximately 20,000 bopd, whilst carefully being monitored.

Three wells are currently producing, Atrush-2 ("AT-2”), Chiya Khere-5 ("CK-5”) and Chiya Khere-8 ("CK-8”). The Atrush-4 ("AT-4”) well is shut in due to low productivity and awaiting a workover to install a smaller pump which now is planned for end Q3 2018.

The Chiya Khere-7 ("CK-7”) was drilled in Q4 2017 and the reservoir section was encountered approximately 114 meters shallower than prognosis. In March and April 2018 three intervals were successfully tested: the Mus, the Alan and the Lower Sargelu formation all produced dry oil. CK-7 is now completed on the Alan and Lower Sargelu formation with an electric submersible pump. During the final completion test the well produced 27.5 API oil at 7,040 bopd at only 14 psi drawdown and based on the test results the well is expected to be able to produce over 10,000 bopd. CK-7 is now ready for production and will be commissioned upon completion of the connecting pipeline which is expected early in the third quarter of 2018.

Financial and Corporate

The Company’s cash inflows in the first quarter of 2018 from Atrush related activities are comprised of three elements: Entitlement share of Atrush PSC profit oil and cost oil: the Company received payments totalling $14.0 million reflecting its entitlement share of the $40.7 million in total payments received by the Atrush Non-Government Contractors from the KRG for October through December 2017 oil sales. A further $11.1 million was received in April relating to January 2018 oil sales. The relatively high January receipts is explained by the exceptional redistribution of cost oil revenues from TAQA to GEP under the Atrush JOA. Atrush Exploration Costs receivable 3 : over this same period the Company collected a further $532 thousand of Atrush Exploration Cost receivables from the KRG’s entitlement share of October through December 2017 oil sales. A further $255 thousand was received in April relating to January 2018 oil sales. The Atrush Development Cost Loan and the Atrush Feeder Pipeline Cost Loan ("the KRG Loans”): In January 2018 the Non-Government Contractors and the KRG agreed that substantially all the first two instalments on the KRG Loans, which were due in November and December of 2017, would be offset against amounts owed to the KRG for security services which they provided for the Atrush operations, and an Atrush production bonus. The KRG Loan balances collected by the Company under the agreement was $2.6 million. The January 2018 invoice was paid in April 2018 which is in line with the current practice for crude oil sales payments.

In February 2018 a new sales agreement was concluded between the Atrush Non-Government Contractors and the KRG for the sale of Atrush oil whereby the KRG will buy oil exported from the Atrush field by pipeline at the Atrush block boundary based upon the Dated Brent oil price minus $15.73 ($16.04 under the previous agreement) for quality discount and all local and international transportation costs. This discount is based on the same principles as other oil sales agreements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and reflects a better API gravity than was assumed in the previous sales agreement.

On February 15, 2018 the Company reported estimated reserves and contingent resources for the Atrush field as at December 31, 2017. Total Field Proven plus Probable ("2P") Reserves on a property gross basis for Atrush increased from 85.1 MMbbl reported as at December 31, 2016 to 102.7 MMbbl which, when 2017 Atrush production of 3.4 MMbbl is included, represents an increase of 25 percent. Total Field Unrisked Best Estimate Contingent Oil Resources ("2C")4 on a property gross basis for Atrush was approximately the same as the 2016 estimate at 296 MMbbl. Total discovered oil in place in the Atrush Block is a low estimate of 1.5 billion barrels, a best estimate of 2.1 billion barrels and a high estimate of 2.9 billion barrels.





1. This includes a discount to Dated Brent for oil quality and all local and international transportation costs.

2. TAQA and GEP have under the Atrush JOA agreed a priority arrangement for sharing their combined initial $49.9 million share of exploration cost oil revenues such that TAQA receives the initial $10.8 million and GEP receives the next $39.1 million, thereafter cost oil revenues for these two parties is determined by their relative participating interests in the Atrush PSC. The Company’s entitlement share of oil sold up to March 31, 2018 reflects a recovery of approximately $30.5 million of the $39.1 million. The Company forecasts that its entitlement to the remaining $8.6 million of priority recovery will occur in April to June 2018 under current oil price and production assumptions.

3. The Exploration Costs Receivable is related to the repayment of certain development costs that ShaMaran paid on behalf of the KRG which, for purposes of repayment, are governed under the Atrush PSC and the related Facilitation Agreement and deemed to be Exploration Costs.

4. This estimate of remaining recoverable resources (unrisked) includes contingent resources that have not been adjusted for risk based on the chance of development. It is not an estimate of volumes that may be recovered.





OUTLOOK

Operations

Following the unexpected accumulation of solids in the production facilities the production guidance for Atrush gross in 2018 has been reduced to 23,000 to 28,000 bopd while guidance for 2018 lifting costs remains unchanged at $6.80/bbl.

Capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at previous estimate of $19.6 million (20.1% working interest in Atrush) which includes:

identify and install additional heat sources ahead of the next winter months;

continue with program to identify debottleneck opportunities to further increase production capacity beyond 30,000 bopd;

testing and completion of the CK-7 well;

install the CK-7 flow line and bring CK-7 into production;

drilling, testing and completion of Chiya Khere ("CK-10”), a sixth development well;

drilling and completion of Chiya Khere ("CK-9”), a dedicated water disposal well; and

conducting extended testing of the CK-6 well which is located on the eastern side of the Atrush Block and which is outside the 2P reserve area of Atrush. This would involve the installation of temporary production facilities near the Chamanke–C well pad and the delivery by truck of oil to the main Phase 1 Production Facilities.

Following the results of the CK-7 and CK-10 wells, the extended well testing in CK-6 and sustained production from the Phase 1 Production Facilities the Company expects to further assess the significant undeveloped Atrush resource base with the potential to grow organically to approximately 100,000 bopd production.

Financing

Coupon interest of $10.7 million under the outstanding Senior and Super Senior Bond which is due May 13, 2018 will be paid in cash from the Company’s cash reserves. Bond coupon interest payments had been made in kind by issuing so-called PIK bonds since the Company refinanced its bonds in May 2016.

The Senior and Super Senior bonds are due to mature in November 2018. The Company is in an advanced state with its plans to refinance the bonds before maturity.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Oil production commenced on July 3, 2017 from the Atrush Block located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Atrush production operations and work on the Atrush development program continued throughout the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Results

The net income was primarily driven by the gross margin on Atrush oil sales and interest income on Atrush cost loans to the KRG and was reduced by general and administrative expenses and finance cost, the substantial portion of which were expensed borrowing costs on the Company’s Senior Bonds and Super Senior Bonds.

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Revenues 26,501 - Cost of goods sold: Lifting costs (2,426) - Other costs of production (202) - Depletion (9,540) - Gross margin on oil sales 14,333 - Share based payments expense - (11) Depreciation and amortisation expense (4) (10) General and administrative expense (925) (1,090) Income / (loss) from operating activities 13,404 (1,111) Finance income 443 352 Finance cost (4,230) (1,503) Net finance cost (3,787) (1,151) Income / (loss) before income tax expense 9,617 (2,262) Income tax expense (16) (21) Income / (loss) for the period 9,601 (2,283) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:



Currency translation differences 18 16 Total other comprehensive income 18 16 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 9,619 (2,267)





Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017



Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 178,558 184,921 Intangible assets 89,324 89,119 Loans and receivables 39,300 44,696 307,182 318,736 Current assets Loans and receivables 50,507 32,277 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted 8,205 2,162 Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted 3,145 3,094 Other current assets 300 212 62,157 37,745 Total assets 369,339 356,481



Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Borrowings 185,902 185,692 Accrued interest expense on bonds 8,159 2,799 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,979 4,827 Current tax liabilities 9 - 196,049 193,318 Non-current liabilities Provisions 9,892 9,427 Pension liability 1,824 1,781 11,716 11,208 Total liabilities 207,765 204,526 Equity Share capital 637,538 637,538 Share based payments reserve 6,495 6,495 Cumulative translation adjustment (12) (30) Accumulated deficit (482,447) (492,048) Total equity 161,574 151,955 Total liabilities and equity 369,339 356,481

Total assets increased in the first quarter of 2018 by $12.9 million due to a decrease in the accumulated deficit by $9.6 million, related to the income generated in the period, and increases in borrowings and accrued interest by $5.6 million and other non-current liabilities by $0.5 million net of a decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses by $2.8 million.

Property, plant & equipment assets decreased during the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 by $6.4 million which was due to depletion and depreciation costs of $9.5 million net of additions of $1.8 million in Atrush development costs and $1.3 million in capitalised borrowing costs. The increase in intangible assets by $205 thousand during the first quarter of 2018 resulted from Atrush exploration and evaluation costs of $113 thousand and $95 thousand in capitalised borrowing costs net of $3 thousand in amortisation and revaluation of foreign currency item. Loans and receivables increased by $12.8 million from accruing an additional $12.5 million of accounts receivables on Atrush oil sales, funding $0.4 million of Feeder Pipeline costs and accrued interest of $0.4 million on the outstanding loan balances, net of $0.5 million Atrush Exploration Cost Receivables collected.





Condensed Interim Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities Income / (loss) for the period 9,601 (2,283) Adjustments for: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation expense 9,544 10 Interest expense on borrowings – net 4,156 1,466 Foreign exchange loss 70 47 Share based payments expense - 11 Unwinding discount on decommissioning provision 5 (10) Interest income (443) (352) Changes in current tax liabilities 9 - Changes in pension liability 1 - Changes in other current assets (88) (44) Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,848) 113 Changes in accounts receivables on Atrush oil sales (12,544) - Net cash inflows from / (outflows to) operating activities 7,463 (1,042) Investing activities Loans and receivables – payments received 540 - Interest received on cash deposits 8 26 Purchases of intangible assets (61) (30) Loans and receivables – payments issued (394) (4,327) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,449) (3,391) Net cash outflows to investing activities (1,356) (7,722) Financing activities Proceeds from shares issued - 27,281 Share issue related transaction costs - (922) Net cash inflows from financing activities - 26,359 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13) (5) Change in cash and cash equivalents 6,094 17,590 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5,256 4,416 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period* 11,350 22,006

The increase by $6.1 million in the cash position of the Company in the first quarter of 2018 was due to cash inflows of $22.9 million from operating activities after G&A and other cash expenses plus cash from draw down of $0.5 million of accounts receivables and was offset by cash outflows of $1.5 million on Atrush development activities, $0.4 million of loans provided to the KRG, and negative cash adjustments of $15.4 million on accounts receivables, payables and other working capital items.





OTHER

