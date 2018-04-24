24.04.2018 05:31:00

SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Prize of 100,000 US Dollars!

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 April 2018 (Beijing Time), "SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter" was officially kicked off. Its sponsor SF Airlines Co., Ltd. will grant a cash award of 100,000 US dollars to solicit creative ideas from creative and design talents around the world for brand new livery of its 747-400ER Freighter, expecting to improve its corporate image and brand influence.

SF Airlines Co., Ltd., organizer of the competition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SF Holdings, China's well-known comprehensive logistics service provider. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, SF Airlines is committed to providing safe and efficient air freight services for SF Express. It operates over 40 freighters and its service network has been extended to nearly 50 cities and areas in and out of China.

By the end of 2017, SF Airlines had a successful auction on a well-known online auction platform in China for two Boeing 747-400ER freighters, marking a milestone in breakthrough of its fleet construction. "SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Cargo freighters" is tailored for designing the livery of two big freighters. In 2018, the art works of creative talents will fly into the sky together with SF Airlines' Boeing 747 freighter, and SF services will also fly into the world along with SF's self-owned Boeing 747 freighter with brand new livery.

Web site of the Competition: http://pk.arting365.com/sfairlines

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680536/SF_Airlines_competition.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680535/SF_Airlines.jpg

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
23.04.18
Trump vs. OPEC – das müssen Anleger wissen!
23.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - 9.25% Coupon kombiniert mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer: der BRC auf AMS, Logitech, Lonza
23.04.18
SMI im Bann der UBS-Zahlen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Lage am britischen Arbeitsmarkt verschärft sich weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken vorübergehend über 1,20
SMI geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst moderat im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen mit leichten Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Nach einem festen Start gaben die US-Börsen im späten Nachmittagshandel ab, schlossen aber mit nur leichten Verlusten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB