SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Prize of 100,000 US Dollars!

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 April 2018 (Beijing Time), "SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter" was officially kicked off. Its sponsor SF Airlines Co., Ltd. will grant a cash award of 100,000 US dollars to solicit creative ideas from creative and design talents around the world for brand new livery of its 747-400ER Freighter, expecting to improve its corporate image and brand influence.

SF Airlines Co., Ltd., organizer of the competition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SF Holdings, China's well-known comprehensive logistics service provider. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, SF Airlines is committed to providing safe and efficient air freight services for SF Express. It operates over 40 freighters and its service network has been extended to nearly 50 cities and areas in and out of China.

By the end of 2017, SF Airlines had a successful auction on a well-known online auction platform in China for two Boeing 747-400ER freighters, marking a milestone in breakthrough of its fleet construction. "SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Cargo freighters" is tailored for designing the livery of two big freighters. In 2018, the art works of creative talents will fly into the sky together with SF Airlines' Boeing 747 freighter, and SF services will also fly into the world along with SF's self-owned Boeing 747 freighter with brand new livery.

Web site of the Competition: http://pk.arting365.com/sfairlines

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680536/SF_Airlines_competition.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680535/SF_Airlines.jpg