04.05.2018 11:00:14

SERSTECH AB: Election Committee's proposal for Serstech's Annual General Meeting

The Election Committee of Serstech AB (publ), consisting of Jörg Hübner (Chair), Mathias Albertson and Peter Höjerback, herewith presents its proposal for Serstech's Annual General Meeting.

The Election Committee proposes as follows:

-    that Sophie Persson be appointed chair of the meeting;
-    that the Board shall consist of four members without alternates;
-    that remuneration to the members of the Board shall total 560,000, allocated such that 200,000 goes to the     Chair of the Board, and SEK 120,000 to each of the other members who are not employed by the company;
-    that Board members Sophie Persson, Sverker Göranson, Thomas Pileby and Anna Werntoft be re-elected; and
-    that Sophie Persson be re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting will be held, as previously announced, on Tuesday, 8th May 2018 at 3pm at Elite Hotel Ideon Gateway, Scheelevägen 27 in Lund.


Serstech AB (Publ.) Is required to publish the information in this press release under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on May 4, 2018 at 11:00.



About Serstech AB
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identifications and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organisations and, since recently also United Nations. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North and you find more information about the company at: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance  AB.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SERSTECH AB via Globenewswire

