SEB: UC AB's owners contributing to build new Nordic credit services player

The listed Finnish credit information company Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") has come to an agreement with all owners of UC AB ("UC")to acquire UC.

SEB owns 28 % of the shares in UC and will receive 2 441 920 shares in Asiakastieto, equivalent to 10.2% of the Company, and SEK 0.3 bn in cash. The Bank intends to be a long term shareholder of the new group. The transaction results in a capital gain of about SEK 0.9 bn expected to be recognised in the Bank's result in the second quarter of 2018, (based on current share price and EUR/SEK exchange rate).The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant competition authorities.

UC and Asiakastieto will together form one of the leading companies within business- and credit information in the Nordic region, focusing on digital services and data innovation. The new group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Both companies already today have similar business models, share common Nordic values and both with solid histories. The combination is expected to strengthen the market position, create better growth opportunities and enable quick deliveries of innovative and cost efficient services to customers both on the local market as well on the overall Nordic market.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-70-550 35 00 viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se





Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+ 46 - 8-763 83 19 christoffer.geijer@seb.se



SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,560 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,830 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

