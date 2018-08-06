<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2018 08:00:00

SDL plc: Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

MAIDENHEAD, England, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Unaudited Results 2018 2017 (restated[1]) Six months to 30 June Total Continuing Discontinued Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 143.1 139.2 2.0 141.2 Adjusted EBITA[2] 12.0 8.3 (3.1) 5.2 Profit before tax 7.8 6.0 14.9 20.9 Basic earnings per share 6.8p 4.8p 18.1p 22.9p Adjusted diluted earnings per share[3] 10.8p 7.0p (3.8p) 3.2p Net cash 22.5 26.1 Free cash flow[4] 10.5 (1.5) Free cash flo conversion[5] 78% (16)%

Financial highlights from Continuing Operations 

  • Revenue up 2.8% to £143.1m (H1 17: £139.2m), constant currency revenue growth[6] of 6.0%
  • Group Gross profit margin improved to 52.9% (H1 17: 50.5%)
  • Adjusted EBITA grew 45% to £12.0m (H1 17: £8.3m), inclusive of £2.8m (net) capitalised research and development expenditure (H1 17: £nil)
  • Profit before tax increased 30% to £7.8m (H1 17: £6.0m)
  • Basic earnings per ordinary share up 42% to 6.8p (H1 17: 4.8p)
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 54% to 10.8p (H1 17: 7.0p)

Operational highlights  

  • Good progress against our transformation plan and stated strategic objectives
  • Sharpened focus on higher value premium services content has positioned the Group for H2 growth
  • Helix programme showing ongoing momentum and delivering benefits - on track with business case
  • Investment in new products delivering largest ever pre-sales orders for our updated product - Studio 2019 launched last month

Subsequent events 

  • The Group completed the acquisition of Donnelley Language Services for $77.5m on 22 July 2018.  This acquisition gives SDL greater exposure to the premium growth verticals and creates significant opportunity for revenue and cost efficiencies. The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in 2019

Adolfo Hernandez, SDL Chief Executive, said: 

"I am pleased to report that SDL has had a good start to the year. Importantly, we have been able to balance underlying operational progress, on-boarding customers onto our Helix platform, the evolution of our go-to-market strategy and investment in innovation with good financial results showing revenue growth, gross margin expansion and cost discipline. I expect these initiatives to continue to bear fruit in the second half of 2018 and beyond. Furthermore, the acquisition of Donnelley Language Solutions accelerates parts of our premium services strategy and provides the opportunity to apply the same operational improvement initiatives to the acquired business over time. The outlook for the full year is in line with management expectations."

About SDL PLC

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 25 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 85 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

References:

[1] Prior year numbers have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers.  Further details are provided in Note 11.

[2] Adjusted EBITA: Operating profit from Continuing Operations (H1 18: £7.8m, H1 17: £6.0m) before acquisition related amortisation (H1 18: £0.5m, H1 17: £2.3m) and Exceptional items (H1 18: £3.7m, H1 17: £nil)

[3] Adjusted earnings: Profit after tax before the impact of exceptional items, acquisition related amortisation and profit on disposal of discontinued businesses

[4] Free cash flow: Cash generated from operations after interest and tax costs, maintenance capital expenditure and capitalised Research and Development expenditure.

[5] Free cash flow conversion: Free cash flow generated from / (used by) the business expressed as a % of adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations.

[6] Constant currency revenue growth: Calculated by applying 2018 monthly exchange rates to the 2017 monthly results. Average rates for the Group's two principal foreign currencies (USD and €) are set out in the CFO review.

SOURCE SDL plc

Nachrichten zu SDL plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SDL plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SDL plc 5.00 0.00% SDL plc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Laut einem Analysten ist diese Aktie ist die nächste Berkshire Hathaway
VW stoppt Verkauf von Elektro- und Hybrid-Autos
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Nach Anruf bei dessen Chef: Tesla-Shortseller wurde von Elon Musk zum Schweigen gebracht
McDonald’s bringt Bic-Mac-Währung "MacCoin" in Umlauf
Gefahr durch Anleihen: Eine Kredit-Blase wird Aktien mit in den Abgrund reissen
Der Ölpreis könnte laut Analysten noch in diesem Jahr auf über 120 Dollar klettern
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Phase-3-TOLEDO-Studie zeigt, dass eine Apomorphin-Infusion effektive Linderung bei andauernden motorischen Fluktuationen bei Parkinson-Patienten bewirkt, deren Sympt...

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich etwas fester
Am Montag dürfte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt mit kleinen Zuwächsen zeigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB