Rural Mutual Recognized as One of Nation's Best Insurance Companies for Tenth Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company (Rural Mutual) has been selected as a "Ward's Top 50® Performer" for the tenth consecutive year. This marks a decade's worth of recognition for the insurer by Ward Group, the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Rural Mutual Insurance Company)

Each year, Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies in the United States to identify the top performers.

"Ward Group has been benchmarking the financial performance of property and casualty insurance companies for a very long time. This recognition is a compliment to Rural Mutual's recent A+ rating by AM Best and reflects the company's consistent and strong financial performance," said Peter Pelizza, CEO of Rural Mutual.

All of the top 50 companies are awarded the Ward's 50 Seal, and their names are listed as the Ward's 50 Top Performers for the year. Each Top 50 insurer passed safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five years analyzed.

Pelizza notes that this recognition signals Rural Mutual is better prepared than most to live up to its promise to protect its policyholders and help them rebuild following times of unintended financial loss. He says that is the most important thing Rural Mutual does.

Starting in 2017, Rural Mutual created a Farm Dividend Program, which allows the insurance company to use its financial success to reward its farm policyholders for their loyalty to Rural Mutual and commitment to Wisconsin agriculture. Through the program, farm policyholders have the opportunity to earn a dividend of up to five percent.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance has been providing a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin since 1934. Rural Mutual is a single-state insurer with a motto of premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong.

To learn more about Rural Mutual, please visit www.RuralMutual.com.  

To learn more about the Ward Group, please visit www.wardinc.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rural-mutual-recognized-as-one-of-nations-best-insurance-companies-for-tenth-consecutive-year-300691822.html

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company

