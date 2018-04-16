Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on April 16, 2018, beginning at 1.00 p.m. at the address Mannerheimintie 13 e (Finlandia Hall, Congress Wing Hall A), Helsinki, Finland. The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, approved the financial statements for the financial year 2017 and discharged the company's management from liability.



Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividends



The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share. The remaining part of the distributable funds will be retained in the shareholders' equity. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 18, 2018 are recorded in the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2018.



Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise six (6) members. Mr. Kaj Hed, Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Mika Ihamuotila, Ms. Jenny Wolfram and Mr. Niklas Zennström were re-elected members of the Board of Directors for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019.



Mr. Mika Ihamuotila was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Kaj Hed was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The members of the Board of Directors will be paid monthly remuneration as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500; to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500; to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.



Election and remuneration of the auditor



Ernst & Young Oy, authorized public accountants, was re-elected auditor of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has notified that Mr. Mikko Rytilahti, APA, will act as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's term of office shall expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019. The remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice approved by the company.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares as follows.

The amount of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge shall not exceed 7,938,554 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares in the company. However, the company together with its subsidiaries cannot at any moment own or hold as pledge more than 10 percent of all the shares of the company.

Only the unrestricted equity of the company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization. Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in trading on a regulated market on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide how shares are repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase).

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2019.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows.



The number of shares to be issued on the basis of the authorization shall not exceed an aggregate maximum of 15,877,108 shares, which corresponds to approximately 20 percent of all the current shares of the company.

The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all terms of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares and it is entitled to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue). The authorization applies to both the issuance of new shares and the conveyance of own shares held by the Company.

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2019.



Decisions taken by the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors



In its organizing meeting, which was held immediately after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from amongst its members Mr. Kim Ignatius (Chair), Mr. Mika Ihamuotila and Ms. Jenny Wolfram as members of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Kim Ignatius (Chair), Mr. Mika Ihamuotila and Ms. Jenny Wolfram as members of the Remuneration Committee.





