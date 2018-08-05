05.08.2018 06:00:00

Ron Norman Seminar Addresses the Balance of Power in Executive Hiring

NEW YORK, August 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades (http://www.teamdecades.com), seminar today addresses the balance of power in executive-level hiring.

"The balance of power shifts in any equation the moment one side feels (whether correctly or not) that they have more options than does the other side," says Ron Norman. "I say 'correctly or not' because perception can be a tricky thing and lead to faulty conclusions--nevertheless, turning down an offer from a prospective employer early in a job search could well be the smart move but only time will validate the decision."

"It is always important to assess the balance of power in a hiring situation because industry-wide dynamics might not be the major influencing factors in a specific hiring," Norman points out. "The specifics may give the hiring candidate more or less leverage and the thinking man or woman will want to have a sense of this in negotiating employment advantageously."

"When one is merely 'looking for a job', these considerations can be overlooked but for an senior-level executive looking for enhanced placement with a compensation package to match." Norman emphasizes, "the ability to bring such 'high stakes poker' instincts into the game is invaluable."

Every client receives two-year continuous marketing from Team Decades.

 

SOURCE Team Decades

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Nach Anruf bei dessen Chef: Tesla-Shortseller wurde von Elon Musk zum Schweigen gebracht
Gefahr durch Anleihen: Eine Kredit-Blase wird Aktien mit in den Abgrund reissen
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Darum sinkt der Euro unter 1,16 Dollar
Fitch senkt Ausblick für Nestlé auf negativ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB