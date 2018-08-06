06.08.2018 06:00:00

Ron Norman Executive Seminar Asks: What's the Latest News About You?

NEW YORK, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades (http://www.teamdecades.com), executive seminar today asks senior-level job candidates: What's the latest news about you?

"Nothing is worse for someone seeking an executive-level position than being saddled with an out-of-date industry perception of who you are and your capabilities," says Norman. "Being seen as who and what you were the last time you were in the marketplace looking for a position can be injurious to your career."

"There is nothing like being able to answer the question 'What have you done lately?' before it is even asked," Norman stresses. "That recent, stellar accomplishment of yours should be dominating your prospective employer's thoughts during every stage of the hiring process."

"The higher one goes on the corporate ladder, the stiffer is the competition and the higher the expectation." Norman emphasizes. "One must anticipate every variable leaving nothing to chance."

Every client receives two-year continuous marketing from Team Decades.

 

SOURCE Team Decades

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Laut einem Analysten ist diese Aktie ist die nächste Berkshire Hathaway
VW stoppt Verkauf von Elektro- und Hybrid-Autos
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Nach Anruf bei dessen Chef: Tesla-Shortseller wurde von Elon Musk zum Schweigen gebracht
McDonald’s bringt Bic-Mac-Währung "MacCoin" in Umlauf
Gefahr durch Anleihen: Eine Kredit-Blase wird Aktien mit in den Abgrund reissen
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Phase-3-TOLEDO-Studie zeigt, dass eine Apomorphin-Infusion effektive Linderung bei andauernden motorischen Fluktuationen bei Parkinson-Patienten bewirkt, deren Sympt...
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB