31.07.2018 22:30:00

Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE symbol: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 14, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of August 24, 2018.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-quarterly-dividend-300689642.html

SOURCE Robert Half

