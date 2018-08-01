01.08.2018 19:00:00

Richardson Launches Prosperous Account Strategy Sales Training Program to Help Sales Teams Grow Key Accounts

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today that it has launched its new Prosperous Account StrategyProgram, a method for growing key accounts. The program equips sales professionals with a strategic thinking framework and approach to align with customer priorities, deliver consistent value, and focus on the unserved "white space" within a customer's business. 

Richardson logo. (PRNewsFoto/Richardson)

A strategic approach works because it addresses the level of complexity and competition that's increasingly common in sales today. Sales professionals learn the specific steps for selecting the right customers, analyzing their needs, drafting an action plan, creating value, collaborating with the customer, and achieving trusted advisor status.  

Richardson's Prosperous Account Strategy®Program is a blended sales training program that incorporates digital learning assets, live instructor-led application workshops, and a dynamic account management tool to track and execute the account plan. 

As a result of the program, sales professionals learn how to:

  • Protect important accounts and relationships from competitors
  • Access existing stakeholders to gain insights that surface new opportunities
  • Find the overlap between the customer's strategic initiatives and the sales professional's solution
  • Shape the customer's thinking earlier in the buying journey when it has the greatest impact

"The most effective sales professionals understand that helping their customers prosper will ultimately help them prosper," remarked Richardson's CEO John Elsey. He continues, "Our new Prosperous Account Strategy Program offers a customer-centric approach to help sales professionals achieve excellence in account strategy, planning, and execution to grow their most important accounts." The program offers a consistent strategy for use across industries. 

Learn more about the program by downloading a complimentary white paper by clicking here.

To learn more about Richardson, please contact Ben Taylor at Ben.Taylor@richardson.com, or visit richardson.com.

About Richardson
Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company. We collaborate with sales organizations to achieve greater levels of success by changing the behavior of its salespeople and sales managers. Our approach is highly collaborative, with a focus on enabling the right sales activity and effective customer dialogues. To help you achieve your goals, we partner with you to develop customized training programs and a culture of continuous learning to help drive improved organization performance.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richardson-launches-prosperous-account-strategy-sales-training-program-to-help-sales-teams-grow-key-accounts-300690285.html

SOURCE Richardson

