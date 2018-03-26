<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2018 22:05:00

Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, today announced that the Company will host a live webcast of its Investor Day taking place on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00pm ET in New York, NY.

Interested parties can view the slide presentation and access the live audio webcast for Investor Day in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the event for approximately 30 days.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, including muscle movement disorders and pain. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. Revance has developed a proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology designed to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company has a comprehensive pipeline based upon its peptide technology, including injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Nachrichten zu Revance Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Revance Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen

06.12.17 Revance Therapeutics Buy Mizuho
27.11.17 Revance Therapeutics overweight Barclays Capital
17.11.17 Revance Therapeutics Buy Mizuho
14.06.16 Revance Therapeutics buy SunTrust

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:33
Brentöl erstmals seit Ende Januar wieder bei über 70 USD, Gold als sicherer Hafen gefragt
11:12
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:30
Vontobel: Nahrungsergänzung die Ihr Portfolio stärkt: mit 8% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
08:43
SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:56
J.P. Morgan AM: Anstieg in der für 2019 erwarteten Anzahl an US-Leitzinserhöhungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Revance Therapeutics Inc 30.60 4.26% Revance Therapeutics Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
Analysten: Das iPhone X dürfte weiterhin für Probleme bei Apple sorgen
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Verpasste Chance: Warren Buffett hat einen Investment-Fehler gemacht
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Alpiq verkauft laut Medienbericht Gebäudetechnik-Sparte nach Frankreich
Alpiq verkauft offenbar Gebäudetechnik an Bouygues

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Die Wall Street läutete die neue Woche mit kräftigen Gewinnen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB