Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, today announced that the Company will host a live webcast of its Investor Day taking place on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00pm ET in New York, NY.

Interested parties can view the slide presentation and access the live audio webcast for Investor Day in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the event for approximately 30 days.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, including muscle movement disorders and pain. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. Revance has developed a proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology designed to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company has a comprehensive pipeline based upon its peptide technology, including injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

