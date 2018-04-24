<
24.04.2018 22:05:00

Revance Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 453-3827 for domestic callers, or (484) 756-4301 for international callers and reference conference ID: 4580549; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 8, 2018 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET to May 9, 2018 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID: 4580549. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company’s website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, including muscle movement disorders and pain. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with plans to initiate studies in upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. Revance has developed a proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology designed to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company has a comprehensive pipeline based upon its peptide technology, including injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

###

Trump-Aussagen sorgen für deutliche Abschläge an der Wall Street
Nach einer viertägigen Durststrecke präsentierte sich die Wall Street am Dienstag zunächst mit Aufschlägen, fiel dann jedoch erneut zurück. Hintergrund der Abschläge waren Aussagen von Macron und Trump zur Situation im Iran.

