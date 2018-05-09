Revance Therapeutics Announces Two Recent Additions to Its Management Team

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of Conor Gallagher, Ph.D., as Head of Medical Affairs, Aesthetics, and Susanne Fors as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Dr. Gallagher joins the Clinical Development group and will oversee Revance’s Medical Affairs efforts in Aesthetics, reporting to Roman Rubio, M.D., Sr. Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Gallagher will join Daniel Snyder, Ph.D., current Head of Medical Affairs, Therapeutics, in building a robust Medical Affairs leadership team. Ms. Fors will oversee Revance’s global regulatory affairs, including regulatory operations, formation of clinical/regulatory strategies, and regulatory submissions for aesthetics and therapeutics development programs. She will report to Abhay Joshi, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to add these experienced global biopharma leaders to the Revance team,” said Dr. Joshi. "As we gear up for our regulatory filings for RT002 in glabellar lines and potential commercialization of this product in aesthetics, we value the oversight and expertise that both Conor and Susanne will bring to their respective areas of responsibility at Revance.”

Dr. Gallagher joins Revance from Allergan where he spent the last 13 years, most recently as Executive Director, Global Lead Facial Aesthetics, leading the company’s efforts across multiple aesthetic medicine products, including BOTOX® Cosmetic and the company’s line of dermal fillers. During his tenure at Allergan, he designed and executed numerous Phase 4 drug, device and combination treatment clinical trials and supported multiple new product or indication launches in the U.S. and globally. Prior to Allergan, Dr. Gallagher served as an Adjunct Professor of Anatomy at the University of Toronto. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto, and his Bachelor of Physiotherapy from University College, Dublin.

Ms. Fors joins Revance from Genentech, where she held the position of Global and US Regulatory Affairs Franchise Head for almost seven years. She has led regulatory teams that covered development portfolios in respiratory, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, dermatology and rare immunology diseases. She also held leadership roles in Regulatory Affairs in Europe as Head of EU/Rest of World (ROW) Regulatory Affairs for UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Earlier in her career, Ms. Fors led many projects through approvals during her 14 years at AstraZeneca with U.S., European and ROW regulatory agencies and has experience with FDA Advisory Committees. She holds a Master of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Uppsala, Sweden.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved therapeutic conditions, including muscle movement disorders and pain. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with plans to initiate studies in upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. Revance has developed a proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology designed to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company has a comprehensive pipeline based upon its peptide technology, including injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

