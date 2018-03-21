|
21.03.2018 09:34:03
Revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest in BI Holding A/S
21 March 2018
Revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest in BI Holding A/S
BI Holding A/S, in which the bank has an ownership interest of 10.3%, today decided to change the valuation principles for the company’s shares.
The change in the valuation principles results in a revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest by DKK 51 million.
The revaluation will be booked in the bank’s statement of core earnings under the item "Result for the portfolio” because it is a once-only income that does not influence the bank’s regular income from its holding of sector shares.
The above does not affect the bank's previously announced earnings expectations.
|Kind regards
|Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker Jørn Nielsen
