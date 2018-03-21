Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 09:34:03

Revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest in BI Holding A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

21 March 2018

Revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest in BI Holding A/S

BI Holding A/S, in which the bank has an ownership interest of 10.3%, today decided to change the valuation principles for the company’s shares.

The change in the valuation principles results in a revaluation of the bank’s ownership interest by DKK 51 million.

The revaluation will be booked in the bank’s statement of core earnings under the item "Result for the portfolio” because it is a once-only income that does not influence the bank’s regular income from its holding of sector shares.

The above does not affect the bank's previously announced earnings expectations.

Kind regards
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker   Jørn Nielsen

 

BI Holding UK

