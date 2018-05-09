Resolutions of the annual general meeting





The general meeting of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus was held on 9 May 2018 and the following decisions were made:

1. Approval of the annual report of the year 2017 and overview of the economic results and outlook

The general meeting of shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the financial year 2017 of AS Merko Ehitus and take note of the Management Board’s overview of the economic results and outlook.

2. Decision on distribution of profits

The general meeting of shareholders decided to:

approve the net profit for the year year 2017 as EUR 14,694,591; pay the shareholders the total amount of EUR 17,700,000 as dividends from net profit brought forward, which totals to EUR 1.00 per share;

shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus on 13 June 2018, at close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends;

consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 12 June 2018; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2017;

dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 15 June 2018 by transferring the amount concerned to shareholder’s bank account, linked to the security account;

the outstanding net profit will not be distributed

3. Appointment of auditor for the financial years of 2018-2020

The general meeting of shareholders decided to appoint the audit firm AS PricewaterhouseCoopers the auditor of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial years of 2018 through 2020 and to pay to the audit firm for auditing as per contract to be entered into with AS PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The presentation used by the Mangement Board of AS Merko Ehitus at the general meeting of shareholders is enclosed to the current announcement.





Andres Trink

Chairman of the Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

andres.trink@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 757 people and the company’s 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.

Attachment