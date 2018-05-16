Resolutions of Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions of AB "Linas” Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated May 16, 2018:



1. Attention is paid to the auditor’s conclusions confirming AB "Linas” consolidated and Company’s financial reports set of year 2017 and to agree to Company’s consolidated annual report of year 2017.

2. AB "Linas” consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set is confirmed and it was agreed to consolidated annual report of year 2017.

3. AB "Linas” profit (losses) allocation of year 2017 is confirmed:

1) retained loss of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year – 195.864 EUR ;

2) net profit of the accounting year – 166.405 EUR ;

3) profit (losses) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR ;

4) transfers from mandatory reserve - 0 EUR ;

5) transfers from reserve for business projects - 0 EUR ;

6) transfers from reserve for the support - 0 Lt (0 EUR) ;

7) transfers from profit for dividend paying - 0 EUR ;

8) shareholders contributions to cover company’s looses - 0 EUR ;

9) allocated losses totally – 29.459 EUR) ;

10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve - 0 EUR ;

11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares - 0 EUR ;

12) share of profit set to other reserves - 0 EUR ;

13) share of profit set for dividend paying - 0 EUR ;

14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes - 0 EUR ;

15) retained losses at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year – 29.459 EUR .

4. Daivute Bareisiene was elected as the member of Audit committee of the company.

Daivute Bareisiene – is the independent member of the Audit committee. She‘s going to take this function till the end of the Audit committee‘s cadence (2021-11-09). At the moment she is working as chief accountant in the company UAB "Hjellgjerde Baltija", proffesional experience – chief accountant position since year 2003.

