Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2018 16:21:20

Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 March 2018 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2017 and 2018

  • The Company's statutory Annual Report 2017.
  • The actual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2017 and the remuneration level for 2018.
  • The final dividend for 2017 of DKK 4.85 for each Novo Nordisk A or B share of DKK 0.20. The total dividend for 2017 of DKK 7.85 includes both the interim dividend of DKK 3.00 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 which was paid in August 2017 and a final dividend of DKK 4.85 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 to be paid in March 2018.

Elections

  • Election of Helge Lund as chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Jeppe Christiansen as vice chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Brian Daniels, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt and Kasim Kutay as members of the Board of Directors.
  • Election of Andreas Fibig and Martin Mackay as new members of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartner-selskab as the Company's auditor.

Shares and capital

  • Reduction of the Company's B share capital by cancellation of part of the Company's own holding of B shares. The Company's B shares are reduced by DKK 10,000,000 from DKK 392,512,800 to DKK 382,512,800. The Company's A share capital of DKK 107,487,200 remains unchanged, whereby the Company's share capital will amount to DKK 490,000,000.
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2019 to allow the Company to repurchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital.

Other

  • Revised Remuneration Principles.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

In February 2018, Novo Nordisk employees in Denmark elected four board members for a period of four years: Mette Bøjer Jensen, Anne Marie Kverneland, Thomas Rantzau and Stig Strøbæk.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, are now composed as follows:

  • Helge Lund (chairman of the Board and chairman of the Nomination Committee)
  • Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman of the Board and chairman of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Brian Daniels (member of the Remuneration Committee and the Research & Development Committee)
  • Andreas Fibig (member of the Audit Committee)
  • Sylvie Grégoire (member of the Nomination Committee, the Audit Committee and the Research & Development Committee)
  • Liz Hewitt (chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Mette Bøjer Jensen (employee representative and member of the Nomination Committee)
  • Kasim Kutay (member of the Nomination Committee)
  • Anne Marie Kverneland (employee representative and member of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Martin Mackay (chairman of the Research & Development Committee)
  • Thomas Rantzau (employee representative and member of the Research & Development Committee)
  • Stig Strøbæk (employee representative and member of the Audit Committee)

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,100 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com
Christina Kjær +45 3079 3009 cnje@novonordisk.com

Company Announcement No 25 / 2018




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordiskmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordiskmehr Analysen

19.03.18 Novo Nordisk market-perform Bernstein Research
08.03.18 Novo Nordisk Underweight Barclays Capital
05.03.18 Novo Nordisk Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.18 Novo Nordisk Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.02.18 Novo Nordisk Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:50
Vontobel: derimail - ABB, Geberit, LafargeHolcim: 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
09:37
Deutsche Bank – Rutsch unter den Support
08:46
SMI tendiert weiter abwärts
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk 47.53 -0.20% Novo Nordisk

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger erleidet 2017 hohen Verlust
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX tief im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt
Asmallworld mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Zur Rose-Aktie schliesst schwach: Zur Rose schreibt 2017 rote Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht ein
Der US-Aktienmarkt eröffnete mit deutlichen Abschlägen und treibt im Verlauf tiefer in rotes Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB