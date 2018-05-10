Resignation of the member of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB

On 9 May 2018, Virmantas Puidokas and Andrius Balcetis, the members of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, gave the notices by which following the procedure prescribed by the Law on Companies, they had informed the company 14 days in advance about their resignation from office as the members of the Board.





