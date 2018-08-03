03.08.2018 15:15:00

Republic Metals Corporation Releases New 1 Oz Gold Bar

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic Metals Corporation announces the release of its newly designed 1 oz gold bar. In the latest addition to Republic's investment gold bullion product line, the new 1 oz gold bar is tailored to fit modern market tastes. The bar boasts a refreshed logo and a satin background finish.

On the obverse of the bar, the weight, the RMC logo, the purity, and refiner's assayers stamp are polished to shine in contrast with a satin background finish. Displayed on the reverse is an elegant repeating logo pattern with the words "Republic Metals Corporation" across the center.

The 1 oz gold bar is equipped with anti-counterfeit features, including a laser-engraved unique serial number, certificate display assay card, and tamper-proof packaging. The serial number uniquely identifies each bar and can be used to help confirm authenticity. The packaging design protects the bar from physical damage and ensures that any attempt to open the packaging is evident.

Click here to learn more.

About Republic Metals Corporation 
Headquartered in Miami, Republic Metals was established in 1980 and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected primary precious metals refineries in the world. Throughout its illustrious history, Republic Metals has displayed excellence in precious metals refining and minting in a manner that is considered environmentally friendly, as demonstrated through its long-standing ISO14001 registration. Republic Metals currently holds listings on the LBMA, Shanghai Gold Exchange, and COMEX with recognitions from the Responsible Jewellery Council and Conflict Free Smelter Initiative. As an LBMA-designated Responsible Gold and Silver Party, all business conducted by Republic Metals is performed in accordance with its stringent Patriot Act compliance and supply chain policies.

 

SOURCE Republic Metals Corp

Nachrichten

Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

